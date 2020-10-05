By Tayo Taiwo, Abuja

The Ogun state governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun has declared a state of emergency in the Water Sanitation and Hygiene, WASH sector as well as an official flag off to end open defecation in the state.

Prince Abiodun said there is need for the call considering the rate at which the residents practice the menace of open defecation and expose them to various kinds of diseases due to lack of potable clean water and hygiene.

ADVERTISEMENT

The declaration was made in Abeokuta over the weekend when the governor received the report of a steering Committee for the Implementation of the Water, Sanitation and Hygiene Programme, WASH.

According to him, “In Ogun State today, the residents are going through very serious and indicative Water, Sanitation and Hygiene Crises, only 14.9% of residents had access to clean water supply through public utilities, while the access to improved sanitation service is about 35%, with the level of open defecation still high as 22% particularly in the rural areas.

“It is therefore my considered plan of action as the governor of the state, giving several challenges the water sector posed to our dear state and our strong commitment address lingering issues in the sector. I hereby DECLARE a “STATE OF EMERGENCY” in Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) and the official flag off of Open Defecation in Ogun State” Abiodun affirmed.

He further stated that the declaration shall signal a high-level political will in a focused attention, governance structure and appropriate budgetary provision according to the SDG 6 goal for providing sustainable, equitable and reliable drinking water as well as improved sanitation services, to the good people of Ogun State.

However, Abiodun emphasised that the state and local government shall jointly work together while also invest significantly through effective partnerships with development partners, Federal Ministry of Water Resources (FMWR), UNICEF, World Bank amongst others to achieve the attainment of the open defecation free by the year 2025.