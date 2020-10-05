By Olawale Ayeni, Abuja

Former Super Falcons’ assistant coach, Mansur Abdullahi, has insisted that Nigerian coaches can lead the team to the semifinal of the FIFA Women World Cup final if given the enabling environment.

Abdullahi made this assertion while speaking on Sports World WhatsApp platform yesterday, urging the leadership of the Nigeria Football federation (NFF) to extend the same support given to foreign coaches to Nigerian counterparts.

“If the NFF can give 60 percent of what they are giving foreign coaches to Nigerian coaches, then our local coaches can lead the Super Falcons to the semifinal of the World Cup,” he said.

“We have to do the right thing, have the right mindset and cultivate the culture of appreciating our own.”

The former Warri Wolves coach said it’s worrisome that under the present leadership of the NFF, the Super Falcons had twice failed to qualify for the Olympics and lost their dominance in the continent.

“Nigeria needs to sustain and add to what we have before, if we really want to dominate Africa again and make an impact in the world”.

“We need to end the non-payment of players and officials’ salaries, from the leagues to the national teams, then have a good grassroots developmental plan to strengthen the structure,” he urged.

The former Falconets’ assistant coach further said that lack of sponsorship and publicity have affected the level of development in the Nigerian women’s league.

“I will rate the Nigerian women’s league 60 percent because there is low publicity, lack of sponsorship and most people don’t even follow the league.”

“We need to upgrade the standard of the league. Ashia Falade is doing a good job, but we must all rally round her to take the Nigerian women’s league to the next league.”