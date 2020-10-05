By Royal Ibeh,

As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility, the Rotary Club of Yenegoa, District 9141, has donated dictionaries and other learning materials to over 500 Secondary School students in Bayelsa State, to aid their learning.

The team made the donations at the Bayelsa State College of Education and Government Primary School, Okaka.

Donating the items, the President of Rotary Club of Yenegoa, Mr Izu Avwerosuo, said the club is committed to contributing meaningfully to the development of youths, especially in the area of education and moral upbringing, which is core in the advancement of Nigeria.

Avwerosuo said, “The essence of the donation is to ensure that people get basic education and if they get basic education, it will ripple down to the community. With that, we will be able to reduce the rate of illiteracy in our communities.

“As Nigeria celebrates her 60th anniversary of Independence, it is imperative that we evaluate how we have fared and resolve to do a lot better in the area of education. The importance of good education cannot be overemphasized, hence the need to equip students and learners with the necessary items required to achieve this.”

Chairman, Services Project, Community, Rotary Club of Yenegoa, Anthony llikagu, said good education was pivotal to the advancement of the nation. “Improving the standards of education in our present day country requires concerted efforts; every person needs to make it a personal project because our children need to get quality education needed for a brighter future.

“For a greater Nigeria, the quality of education has to improve. We need to eradicate illiteracy. By so doing, we would have contributed toward achieving some of the Sustainable Development Goals as well as improving the poverty and development indices in the country,’’ he said.

Meanwhile, the beneficiaries and Staff of the various schools appreciated the Rotary Club of Yenegoa for assisting them with study materials, of which they noted, will not only aid their learning but boost students’ intellectual capacity.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, Mr Samuel Ayobatari and Miss Kei Ruth thanked the club for the donation. According to them, the students will make good use of the dictionaries.