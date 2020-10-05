Arsenal teenage forward, Bukayo Saka, has revealed why he chose to commit his international future to the England national team, Three Lions, instead of playing for Nigeria’s Super Eagles.

The versatile player said he’s convinced with England’s transformation that the future would be great and wish Nigerian team well.

The Nigerian born young star has been handed call-up by the Three Lions for their upcoming games against Wales, Belgium and Denmark, following his outstanding performances for Arsenal since his promotion to the first team.

“I feel like I’m really, really proud of my Nigerian heritage,” Saka told Sky Sports. “I always still watch Nigeria’s games where I can and I wish them all the best and support them all the way, but I’ve seen the process of how England is transforming and I think in the future, they will do great stuff”.

“I feel like it was right for me to choose England.”

Saka made a key impact for Mikel Arteta’s men in the 2019-20 season, as they won the FA Cup and finished eighth in the Premier League.

The forward was born in England but eligible to play for the Super Eagles through his parents and has now pledged his international future with the European country.

“My dad was born here, my mum was born in Nigeria, but they both grew up in Nigeria and met each other in Nigeria,” he added. “When they came to England, it wasn’t easy for them because obviously, it was a new country then”.

“It was really cold for them, but they adapted well and as soon as they had me and my brother, they always left everything out the way and put us first”.

“Especially my football career, my dad always pushed me, he took me to training on days where sometimes, it will take two hours to get to training, so I’ll always be so grateful for my parents for the work they’ve done for me.”