By Salifu Usman, Abuja

Galatasaray midfielder, Oghenekaro Etebo has pulled out of the upcoming Super Eagles friendly matches after suffering an injury while on duty for his club.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) confirmed this via their twitter handle, saying the attacking midfielder will not play a part when the Super Eagles squares off against Algeria and Tunisia on October 9 and 13 respectively.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Super Eagles midfielder, Etebo is out of the friendly games against Algeria and Tunisia. He picked up a knock in his club’s game in Turkey yesterday,” read a tweet from NFF.

Meanwhile, Defender Kenneth Omeruo and Forward Moses Simon were among the early arrivals at the Super Eagles’ Hotel die Zeit an der Glan in Austria yesterday morning, ahead of the international friendly matches.

Samuel Kalu, Chidera Ejuke, Leon Balogun and Mathew Yakubu were also in the early birds’ corp. England-based defenders,William Ekong, Oluwasemilogo Ajayi and Olaoluwa Aina as well as Kelechi Iheanacho also landed in Austria in the early hour of yesterday. While Goalkeeper Dele Alampasu, Jamilu Collins, Frank Onyeka, Cyril Dessers and Alex Iwobi arrived later yesterday, the other invited players are still expected at the camp as at the time of filling the report.

The three-time African champions, Nigeria filed out against the in-form Fennecs at the Jacques Lemans Arena on Friday and are expected to take-on 2004 African champions, Tunisia at the same venue next week Tuesday.

Coach Gernot Rohr would have to cope without three of his initial invitees, the Turkey-based midfielder, Oghenekaro Etebo, who suffered a knock on Sunday; Wilfred Ndidi, who had earlier sustained injury and Italy-based forward, Victor Osimhen that obtained permission to sit-out during the matches.