Nigeria’s top Military Officer, Brigadier General Maikano Abdullahi, has been elected President of the Organization of Military Sports in Africa, (OSMA).

After the election held in Yaounde, Cameroun on Wednesday, Brigadier General Abdullahi got over 66 per cent of the votes to defeat other two candidates from Algeria and Guinea.

In his victory speech Brigadier General Abdullahi who is the current Deputy Director Sports, Defence Headquarters Abuja promised to join hands with members of the Organization to lift the standard of the continent’s military sports body.

Fifty-one delegates within the fifty-one member States in Africa voted at the election.

OSMA is the body that represents Africa on the International Military Sports Council, aimed at fostering friendship through Sports while promoting physical fitness among the Armed Forces of member States.