Still sickened by COV- ID-19, President Donald Trump plunged back yesterday into playing down the disease that hospitalized him for three days and has so far killed more than 210,000 Americans. He compared it anew to the seasonal flu and signaled he plans to return soon to the campaign trail.

Back at the White House after a dramatic helicopter return from the military hospital where he was receiving an unprecedented level of care for COV- ID-19, Trump’s attitude alarmed infectious disease experts.

And it suggested his own illness had not caused him to rethink his often-cavalier attitude toward the disease, which has also infected the first lady and more than a dozen White House aides and associates.

Anxious to project strength just four weeks from Election Day, Trump, who is still con-mtagious with the virus, tweet- ed yesterday morning that he is planning to attend next week ́s debate with Democrat Joe Biden in Miami. “It will be great!” he said.

In a letter, Trump’s doctor, Navy Cmdr. Sean Conley, said Trump had a “restful” night at the White House and that on Tuesday “he reports no symp- toms.” On Monday afternoon, shortly before his departure from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, Conley, offered that the president would not be fully “out of the woods” for another week.

Trump returned to the White House Monday night aboard Marine One, gingerly climbing the South Portico steps before removing his mask and giving a double thumbs-up from the terrace, where aides had arranged American flags for the sunset occasion.

He entered the White House, where aides were visible milling about the Blue Room, with- out wearing a face covering.

In a video released later, Trump offered a nonchalant take on the virus, contraven- ing the public health warnings of his own administration that Americans take the threat seriously and to take precautions to avoid contracting and spreading the disease as cases continue to spike across the country.