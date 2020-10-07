The All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker Committee, in what appeared to be a scorecard of its activities since it was appointed, said that it has been able to resolve crisis in 11 state chapters of the party.

This is even as it expressed full commitment to move away from unnecessary internal wrangling by ensuring seedy conflict resolution, adding that the current leadership has been able to facilitate the return of certain key political actors to the APC.

Chairman, Caretaker/ Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee of the party, and governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni stated this while inaugurating the reconciliation and election committee for Bayelsa Central and West Senatorial districts bye-elections under the leadership of Gombe State governor, Alhaji Mohammad Inuwa Yahaya at the party’s national secretariat yesterday in Abuja.

Buni said: “You will all recall the ugly and unfortunate incidences that bedevilled our party, which threatened its existence and resulted in the dissolution of the National Working Committee and, the emergence of the Caretaker/ Extraordinary National Convention Committee which I am opportuned to chair.

I am glad to state that, the committee upon assumption of office engaged in genuine reconciliation to rebuild people’s confidence, trust and hope in the party.

“Let me say with all sense of appreciation and fulfillment that the committee had in the last three months reconciled life-threatening challenges for the party in 11 states across the country.

Today, we proudly parade political heavyweights like the former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Yakubu Dogara; former PDP National chairman, Senator Barnabas Gemade; several members of the National Assembly; Chief Jimoh Ibrahim, former Head of Service of the Federation; Mr Danladi Kifasi; Sen. Isa Hamma Misau; Alhaji Salisu Takai and several others while many others have also indicated interests to join the party.

This was possible with the support the committee is enjoying from the stakeholders as we continue to move the party away from unnecessary wrangling, squabbles and disputes”, he said

BY ANDREW ESSIEN