By Anayo Onukwugha, Port Harcourt

Operatives of the Anti-Kidnap Unit of the Rivers State Police Command, have rescued the kidnapped 25 year-old female lawyer, Bisola Ajayi, from her abductors.

Ajayi was rescued along with another kidnap victim, from a deep forest in Etche local government area by the AKU operatives led by a deputy superintendent of Police.

The female lawyer was kidnapped last Sunday night from her residence at Rumuokwurusi Community in Obio/Akpor local government area of the state by gunmen who were dressed in military uniform, and was whisked away in a white Toyotas Venza.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the operatives also arrested two persons at the kidnappers’ hideout, including an arms’ dealer.

Details later.