By Jonathan Nda- Isaiah,

The Buhari Campaign Organization (BCO) has dismissed reports of cracks in its leadership.

Rising from an emergency meeting on Wednesday, the group also pledged loyalty to the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The group also reaffirmed its earlier position that Danladi Pasali remains the national coordinator of the organization.

Also, the stated that the purported suspension of Pasali as National Coordinator was unconstitutional, illegal, and therefore cannot stand .

The BCO resolved that “Buhari Campaign Organization (BCO) as an organization remain united, indivisible with complete loyalty to our principal President Muhammadu Buhari and no crack in the leadership of the organization from National to the wards level nationwide.

“Alh (Dr) Danladi Garba Pasali who took the organization through the critical keenly competitive Presidential Campaign election of 2019 and got victory for our President Buhari thereof remain the National Coordinator of Buhari Campaign Organization (BCO) Nationwide.

“That the purported suspension of Alh (Dr) Danladi Garba Pasali as National Coordinator is unconstitutional, illegal, and was fraudulently made as such was never discussed or approved or authorized by the leadership and Board Of Trustee of the organization.

“That the leadership of the organization led by its Grand Patron Senator Abba Ali had earlier promised President Buhari in July 2019 during the organization visit that we shall continue to support him throughout his tenure and beyond remain unshaken and therefore no disgruntled sets of people will be allowed to scuttle the organization or distract its plans.

“We have been reliably and intelligently informed that some opposition politicians and or enemies of our enviable principal President Buhari are at work by sponsoring these evil suspension saga perpetrators.

“We are hereby informing the security agents to be on the lookout for these evil perpetrators who are now parading themselves as members of this organization.

“The Security Agencies should take note of this to avert break down of laws and orders which he is out to cause.

“The National Leadership and Board of Trustee advise it’s zonal and state coordinators cum all its members nationwide to remain calm and steadfast and not be distracted, while they continue to discuss the reward/compensation of its members nationwide for their labour during President Buhari election victory of 2019.

The meeting was attended by Grand Patron/National Leader Senator Abba Ali, Engr Marcus Gundiri BOT Chairman, Alh lsiaka Hassan (Sarikin Kudu Yanma) Foremost Leader, Pioneer National Patron Alh Quadri Abduwahab Korede, Engr Mohammed Makinta Borno State Coordinator.

Others are “Alh,Dr Kabiru Abiso North East Coordinator, National Coordinator Alh (Dr) Danladi Garba Pasali, National Woman Leader Alhaja Folashade Ojo among other were physical present and through Skype respectively.