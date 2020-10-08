The Nigerian labour union has been thrown into mourning as Ibrahim Khaleel, the national president of the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), has been reported dead.

Khaleel was reported to have died on Wednesday, October 7, after being rushed to the National Hospital in Abuja where he was pronounced dead.

According to Kano NULGE chairman, Abdullahi Muhammad Gwarzo who confirmed the loss, the deceased slumped and was quickly rushed to the hospital only for all the efforts to be in vain.

The remains of Khaleel would be buried on Thursday afternoon, October 8, in his Wudil local government area of Kano state in accordance with the Islamic rites.