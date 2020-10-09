BY OLAWALE AYENI, Abuja

The president of the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF), Engr Musa Kida, has reaffirmed his commitment to bringing more laurels to the country.

Kida, who recently retired as deputy managing director of Total Nigeria said that they have many grassroots programmes that will usher Nigeria into the next level of the game.

The NBBF boss who spoke when he visited the Senate chief whip, Senator Orji Kalu, said that “we have so many plans and lofty programmes at the grassroots level where talents can be discovered and the next generation of stars can be discovered.”

According to the statement signed by NBBF’s media officer, Oni Afolabi O, “sports is a multi-billion naira sector in Nigeria that can be well harnessed to create jobs for millions of the citizens. To make billions from sports, there is a need for serious investment by all and sundry,” he stated.

He thanked Senator Kalu for his support and inspiration, saying that “words like these inspire us to double our efforts to achieve more despite all the challenges associated with sports in Nigeria. With better funding, support from individuals, the government, and corporate organisations, we can definitely do more.”

Senator Kalu said that he identified with the NBBF following its recent achievements which have reinforced Nigeria as one of the emerging powerhouses in the world. Kalu said that the recent achievements of the federation cannot be overlooked which is an indication that Nigeria can rule the world.

The former governor of Abia State who masterminded Enyimba FC of Aba back to the CAF Champions League triumph said:“I must commend you, members of your board, and all stakeholders for what you have achieved so far since you came on board in 2017. It has been an exciting journey with many Nigerians really proud of what you have done in such a short time.”

“Recently, the basketball culture is growing in Nigeria thanks to the successes being recorded by our national teams as well as grassroots programs being organized by your federation” he concluded