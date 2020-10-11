By AZA MSUE, Kaduna

The Senator representing Kaduna Central senatorial District, Malam Uba Sani, on Sunday, described the recent killings in some Giwa local government communities as heinous, vowing perpetrators must be brought to book.

In his reaction to the news of the killing of several people and destruction of property in Kidandan, Kade and Sabon Sara villages, in Giwa Local Government of Kaduna State by murderous bandits, Uba Sani, condemned it as gruesome act by misguided elements.

“These are crimes against humanity and must not go unpunished. The security agencies must go to any length to ensure that the perpetrators of these heinous crimes are brought to book,” he said.

He recalled that when a similar unfortunate incident took place not long ago, he raised a motion on the floor of the Senate calling on security agencies to device more effective strategies to check the increasing menace of bandits in Giwa council area and other vulnerable communities.

Uba Sani said:”Unfortunately the bandits are getting emboldened by the day, thus the need for more drastic measures.

My thoughts and prayers are with the people of Kidandan, Kade and Sabon Sara who may be feeling helpless at this moment. Do not despair.

“We are in touch with security agencies to ensure there is no repeat of the condemnable act.

The senator added: “I urge you to assist security agencies with intelligence information that will help them in carrying out their responsibilities in safeguarding the lives and properties of the people,” he said.

Uba Sani explained that Governor Nasir El-Rufai is deeply pained by the killings and wanton destruction of property and has vowed that he will not rest until the last bandit is brought to book.

“He has also mobilized agencies responsible for emergency management to provide assistance to the traumatised people of Kidandan, Kade and Sabon Sara villages. I will be in constant touch with our Governor as we work to restore some normalcy to the affected villages.

“I have detailed my Constituency Officers to do an assessment of the immediate needs of Kidandan, Kade and Sabon Sara people to enable me make a determination of the type and level of assistance I will offer. I feel your pains and will do all in my power to assist in this trying times. My deepest condolences goes to those who lost their loved ones. May Almighty Allah strengthen you,” Uba Sani said.ENDs