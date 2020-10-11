By Hussaini Hammangabdo, Yola

The Nigeria Foundation for the Support of Victims of Terrorism, (VSF), has constructed police station and 4-man rank police barrack in Askira Uba, Borno state.

The facilities was destroyed by Boko Haram Insurgency in 2014 and 2016.

VSF’s Executive Director, Prof. Sunday Ochoche, said the projects is continuation of building public structure destroyed by Insurgency in the state.

According him, infrastructure development project is aimed at facilitating the re-establishment of local governance institutions and the restoration of basic social amenities.

Ochuche added, the state benefited largely, than virtually every other states in the area of education, security and agriculture in the region.

“This construction work is spread across Adamawa, Borno and Gombe states”

The Emir of Askirah, Mai Abdullahi Mohammad Askiramah II, said the police station hitherto, was attacked twice by the Insurgency, poising great challenge to the restoration of law and order.

Askiramah II, urged for the parameter fencing of the charging office to give the police personnel the maximum protection.

AIG Aisha Abubakar, said the commissioning and handing over of the facilities is inline with the community policing ofthe IGP.

Abubakar said the project would benefit the community in the quest in the fight against crimes and enthronement of law and order.

Earlier, Egr Abdullahi Musa, Member representing Chibok constituency revealed that, Borno government has constituted two committee for relocation of IDPs in Marte LGA and six communities in Gwoza.