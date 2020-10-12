A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Garus Gololo has called on Nigerians to support the candidacy of former governor of Lagos State, Ahmed Bola Tinubu and the governor of Plateau State, Barrister Simon Lalong for president and vice president, respectively in 2023.

Gololo, who made this known in an interactive session with journalists in Abuja, noted that the two can defeat the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), irespective of the persons they come up with.

According to him, any governor or persons that has the intention of coming out for presidency in 2023 should drop their ambition for Tinubu/Lalong ticket, urging them to join hands together and tighten the broom stronger for success.

ADVERTISEMENT

He stated that nobody should expect President Muhammadu Buhari to present a candidate for the party in 2023, adding that it may result to wasting of time because of what happened during the Edo State election.

“I’m challenging any Northerner that will have ambition of coming out as president in 2023 to step down for Senator Ahmed Tinubu, the ‘Jagaban of Africa’, he is the one Nigerians are waiting for because he will be a credible candidate. He should be paired with Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State as his vice president, not Hon. Yakubu Dogara or Boss Mustapha as speculated,” Gololo stressed.

The APC chieftain further explained that with the emergence of Tinubu as president, most of the party members that suffered for the party and wasted their money without gaining anything from this administration, will be relieved”.