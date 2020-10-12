The police in Edo State have arrested three suspects including a pregnant woman and two men for alleged armed robbery.

The woman usually feign that she was in labour along the road while her accomplices would rob anyone that would assist her.

The three persons were identified as Jumoke Akanbieme, the pregnant woman, Osagiede Izevbokun and Godfrey Okonide.

The victim that led to their arrest was said to be driving a Toyota Car along Murtala Muhammed Way in Benin City and stopped to help the pregnant woman.

Her accomplices were said to have come from their hiding place and forced the man to drive to Upper Sokponba road in the state capital where they collected the car from him.

The suspected robbers were about to dismantle the car and dispose it as spare parts when the police from Ugbekun Division reportedly swooped on them and arrested the woman and her accomplices.

The Edo State Police Command Public Relations Officer, Chidi Nwabuzor who confirmed the incident said, “So many cars have been snatched by the syndicate in the same manner.”