Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) has paraded a suspect in Jalingo Taraba State capital, who was accused of defrauding 120 job seekers in the state.

Assistant commandant, Taraba command of the NSCDC, Abubakar Muri, who addressed the press over the incident said the suspect was arrested following a report from the Bureau For Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs that one Mr. Kabiru Mamuda from Lau local government area was defrauding job seekers in the name of the Bureau.

Muri said Mamuda opened an account with one of the new generation banks and was collecting N30,000 each from the 120 job seekers, claiming that he was directed by the permanent secretary of the Bureau, Bello Yero to conduct replacement of workers in the Bureau.

Muri further stated that the NSCDC have traced the account and discovered that Mamuda has been duping the victims for a period of time before he was arrested.

Mamuda while speaking to the press, confessed to the crime and asked for forgiveness from those he defrauded.