By IGHO OYOYO

The Chairman of the House of Representatives Public Accounts Committee (PAC), Hon. Busayo Wole Oke has denied speculations making the round that the 9th Assembly is against the possible Tenure extension of the incumbent Audition General of the Federation, Mr. Anthony Mkpe Ayine, saying that the House has no objection against it as being speculated in some quarters.

This was made known yesterday in a statement signed by Hon. Busayo Wole Oke, representing Obokun/Oriade federal constituency of Osun State under the banner of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

ADVERTISEMENT

The lawmaker said there is no such opposition from members of the House of Representatives, that the incumbent Auditor General of the Federation is professionally competent, that he enjoys the trust and confidence of the lawmakers.

“We find him very upright and competent at work. If it pleases Mr President, his tenure should be extended to enable him see the Audit Bill through, it will be good for the system because he is a competent officer to the core who knows the job Professionally.

“My Committee is very proud of the Auditor General of the Federation with the various innovations introduced to compel the Ministries, Departments and Agencies, MDAs to rendering their Annual Financial Accounts to the National Assembly as at when due in the recent time.

“The Auditor General has been very consistent in his regular appearances before the PAC which he said had hasten the Committee’s activities since the inception of the current Assembly,” he said.

It could be recalled that there have been reports that some members of the House of Representatives have advised President Muhammadu Buhari not to extend the tenure of the outgoing Auditor General of the Federation and were even planning to sponsor a motion to that effect on the on the floor of the House last week to compel the President to halt the alleged plans to allow the AuGF continue in office after attaining the retirement age.