No fewer than 20 people were feared dead yesterday in a multiple fatal accident that occurred in Igbelajewa area along Ilesa-Akure expresswayn in Osun State.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the driver of a diesel laden MACK Tanker lost control of the vehicle, spilled its content that caused fire which affected other vehicles.

The prompt response by the Divisional Police Officer(DPO),Ijebu-Jesa Division, SP Taiwo Olumide Olugbemileke and men of Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) saved some of the victims that were rushed to available hospitals while those that lost their lives were deposited at the mortuary.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Police Public Relations Officer for Osun State Police Command, Yemisi Opalola, a Superintendent of Police and Public Relations Officer of the FRSC, Mrs Agnes Ogungbemi confirmed the incident.

FRSC spokesperson said eight vehicles were involved in the accident while the numbers of people that died and those that sustained injuries could not be ascertained as of the time of filing the report.

She said those that sustained injury were rushed to RTC Clinic, Ipetu-Ijesa and Wesley Hospital, Ilesa for medical treatment.

bY JOSHUA DADA,