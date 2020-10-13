By Hussaini Hammangabdo, Yola

The Catholic Relief Services (CRS), in collaboration with the Adamawa State Ministry of Health, National Malaria Elimination Programme and other implementing partners with funding support from the Global Fund Malaria are sets to distribute 2,888,912 treated mosquito nets.

Mr Isaac Kadala, Director Public Health, state ministry of health made the confirmation to newsmen in Yola, Tuesday.

Kadala explained that the 2020 mass distribution flag off is scheduled for 14th October 2020 at Government House, where Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri and first lady Hajiya Lami Ahmadu Fintiri are to serve as the special guest of honor and the Net Ambassador guest respectively.

He said Dr Sulaiman Sa’idu Bashir, Executive Chairman, Adamawa State Primary Health Care Development Agency (PHCDA) is expected to be the Host of the occasion.

Kadala added that CRS Nigeria have trained 1,130 Town Announcers for ITN Mass Campaign in the State.

He further said announcement is to serve as an open invitation to the general public that the free distribution of the ITNs is to every Household in the state.

“About 3 million ITNs already been transported to all the designated warehouse in all the 21 LGAs waiting for on distribution on the 14th-15th October 2020.

“The objective of the ITN mass campaign is to ensure that for every 2 persons in a household one mosquito net is available to sleep inside and be protected from mosquitoes that spread malaria.

“Government with support from the National Malaria Elimination Programme (NMEP), Catholic Relief Service(CRS) and Chemonics with funding support from the Global Fund Malaria Grant had earlier have commenced the process with advocacy through media and stakeholders involved in the program.”

The distribution to residents would cover the 21 LGAs of the state geared towards reducing malaria scourge across the 226 words of the state.

Meanwhile, Clergymen from the Muslim and Christian faith, have already taken the advocacy to their places of worship on the importance of the use of the ITNs to ensure the success of the program in the state.