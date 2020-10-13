By Anthony Ada Abraham,

As the EndSars and Police brutality protests continue across Nigeria, many celebrities in Nigeria and across the globe have continued to lend their support for the movement, even as President Muhammadu Buhari has promised to meet the demands of protesters by reforming and reorganising the Nigeria Police Force.

Some of them who have been speaking recently are America billionaire rapper, gospel singer and politician, Kanye West (ye) who posted on his twitter page that police must end its brutality against innocent Nigerians, adding that he would continue to stand by his Nigerian brothers and sisters in the country and calling on the government listen to the people.

“I stand with my Nigerian brothers and sisters to end police brutality, the government must answer to the peoples cries #EndPoliceBrutalityinNigeria,” he posted.

Also, veteran musician, Femi Kuti was spotted in a video on Instagram, expressing his displeasure with the Nigerian Police Force for their behaviour toward protesters.

In his words: “I have been fighting for over 40 years to be precise, against this system of democratic rule where the Police have the authorization to shoot innocent protesters on the streets. What’s happening on the street of Nigeria right now is unacceptable. Every Police officer must be held accountable and the government must be held accountable for every life lost.”

Femi Kuti further explained the duties of the Nigerian Police force to every Nigerian exercising their democratic rights to participate in a peaceful protest.

“This is a peaceful protest, the Police are meant to protect life and property. The Police are meant to defend the citizens of this country and not kill the citizens. Thank you.” He explained.

Earlier, Davido met with the IGP yesterday to table the demands of protesters and why they should be met. The IGP has promised reforms and assured all that it won’t be business as usual.