BY ERNEST NZOR AND ABUBAKAR YUNUSA, Abuja

The group managing director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Malam Mele Kyari, has said that the corporation would partner with media to ensure professional reporting about Nigeria oil and gas industry.

Kyari stated this during 3rd annual lecture and awards with the theme: ‘The role of media in the Nigerian petroleum industry reform and investment,’ yesterday in Abuja.

According to him, “The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) want to work with organise media so that we can bring reality, values to our people and gross investment to our country.

“Oil and gas industry is a very powerful sector in Nigeria. We don’t need junk and new media journalist to report the activities of the sector.

“We need foreign investors, if our journalist continue to give half-truth about NNPC, I don’t think foreigners would come and invest in this country,” he said.

He urged Journalists to be truthful whenever they are carrying out their duties.

In his remarks, the Secretary General African Petroleum Producers’ Organization (APPO), Dr. Omar Faruk Ibrahim, said that Journalist should be provided with enabling environment in order to report good story. Like their professional colleagues, like Army, Navy, Police, and journalist should be motivated, by doing so, we can do justice to our media industry.