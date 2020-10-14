World Heavyweight Boxing Champion, Anthony Joshua has commended the Nigerian youths protesting against police brutality and also demanding the scrapping of the notorious Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) of the Nigeria Police Force.

The sustained protests across Nigeria and other parts of the world forced the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu and President Muhammadu Buhari to announce the dissolution of SARS on Sunday.

The two also promised that the demands for police reform would be looked into.

SARS officials have been accused of harassment of citizens, intimidation and extra-judicial killings across Nigeria.

The boxer popularly called by his initials, AJ, seems to be impressed with the gains made so far, as he commended the protests and added that he’s praying for Nigeria.

“Well done to all the Nigerians, who have been protesting against SARS, those who made donations to fund organisations lobbying against it and those who have recently been informed that took time to educate themselves”.

In June, at the height of the Black Lives Matter protests, Anthony Joshua rallied with his Watford community despite using crutches to support himself against an injury then.

The 30-year-old delivered a breathtaking speech against racism where he said: “We can no longer sit back and remain silent on these senseless, unlawful killings and sly racism on other human beings based on what? Only their skin colour.”

Meanwhile, the Nigeria-born British boxer will defend his unified world heavyweight titles against Kubrat Pulev in London on December 12.