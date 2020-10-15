In order to boost local economy through the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), a non-governmental organisation, Richard Adekola Idowu (RAI) Global Trust Foundation, has launched an empowerment programme through vocational skills acquisition in Ejigbo local government area of Osun State.

A total number 55 persons were chosen to benefit from the programme, which include hair dressing, barbing, cloth trading, shoe making, baking and decoration and soap making vocations.

The President and Founder of the Foundation, Dr. Richard Adekola Idowu, who was represented at the ceremony by a consultant to the Foundation, Afeez Lawal, expressed delight at the launch of the empowerment programme.

He noted that the programme would not have seen the light of the day without the unflinching support of the immediate Speaker of the Osun State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Najeem Salaam, whose legislative and humanitarian legacies can be felt across the length and breadth of the state.

He also disclosed that the skills acquisition programme, which will be adequately funded by the Foundation will elapse after six months after which the beneficiaries will be equipped accordingly in order for them to be self-reliant.

Speaking with one of the beneficiaries from Ife Odan town, Adeniyi Adefisola, who expressed excitement at the opportunity given him to acquire vocational skills, he called on the Foundation to continue with the good gesture.

LEADERSHIP reports that Nigeria has over 37.07 million MSMEs and they account for more than 84% of total jobs in the country and they also account for about 48.55 of the GDP and 7.27% of goods and services being exported out of the country.