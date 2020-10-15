The Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, Senator George Akume, has said security is not the sole responsibility of security agencies but that of every citizen.

He said every Nigerian has a role to play in maintaining security of lives and property in our communities.

Akume stated this during a courtesy visit from His Royal Magesty, Alhaji Abdullahi Hassan, the Yakana Jen of Uke Kingdom, Nasarawa state.

ADVERTISEMENT

While assuring the royal father that the federal government will never undermine the role of traditional rulers in nation building, he noted that the youths are the focal point of President Muhammadu Buhari’s plan of lifting 100 million people out of poverty.

According to a press release by the deputy director of press, Osagie Jacobs Julie, His Royal Majesty Alhaji Dr. Ahmed Abdullahi Hassan, conferred on the Minister the title of Tukura Yakana Jen of Uke Kingdom.

The royal father said traditional rulers are the custodians of culture, ethics, laws and values of the people and since they live amongst the people, the youth vanguards and delinquents in the communities are known to the traditional rulers.

He said with this, traditional rulers can use their position to sensitize youths to shun violence.

He further advocated for the revival of an Inter-State Committee comprising of various ethnic groups with the sole purpose of ensuring peaceful co-existence among the Fulani and Tiv communities, a creation of the Minister as then Governor of Benue State in the heat of Farmers /Herders Clashes in the border communities of Benue and Nasarawa States.