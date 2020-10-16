Wife of the member representing Ikot Abasi/Eastern Obolo/Mkpat Enin Federal Constituency of Akwa Ibom State, Mrs Idorenyin Charles Uduyok is set to once again provide succour to her constituents by way of empowerment.

Mrs Charles had few months ago, showered her constituents with financial support and relief materials worth millions of naira.

She gave out the relief materials which included over 100 bags of Garri, Rice, Indomie and also cash support through ward leaders across the 3 Local Government Areas of the Federal Constituency.

As the year winds down, she is set to dole out more packages to residents of the Federal Constituency especially the women of Ikot Abasi, Mkpat Enin and Eastern Obolo.

“I am moved by my conviction that we all have a responsibility to help in our own little way hence the decision to do what we are planning to do” Mrs Charles said.