By Hussaini Hammangabdo, Yola

Encouraging gender equality is not a mere fulfilment of human right but an effort towards opening up doors for the abundant gifts and talents in women to be tapped.

The Archbishop of the Lutheran Church of Christ in Nigeria (LCCN), Musa Panti Filibus said, church has a duty to transform the society by bringing out the abundant gifts and talents in women to address gender based violence.

The Clergy at the female Pastors and Theologians conference in Numan, Adamawa state on Friday, lamented the rising cases of domestic and gender-based violence.

He said it is important to reflect on the theological understanding of the identity of male and female as co-workers in the ministry of the church and the society.

The global goals 5 which seeks to achieve gender equality and empowerment of women can only be an achievable on just and honest leadership.

“A particular area of concern in the agenda of this seminar is the domestic violence and gender based violence.”

He said homes have been living in wounds covered by activities and work of gender based violence.

“The restriction of movements and social isolation by government aimed at curbing the spread of the virus has led to more women finding themselves in ‘lookdown’ at home with their abusers.”

He urged female theologians to seek ways to address the rising tension and animosity in homes which is the foundation of the church.

“Complexities of domestic violence with particular focus on child abuse.”

On the skill acquisition training designed for the women during the cause of the program, he added “I hope you will all take advantage of the practical knowledge that will be availed to strengthen our tent-making to sustain our families and churches.”

The Leader of the Female Pastors Rev. Safiya Uriah, thanked Panti Filibus and the leadership of the church for broadening their capacity.