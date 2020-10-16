The National Industrial Court sitting in Abuja, yesterday, reinstated the dismissed acting director- general of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) , Ambassador Mohammed Dauda as the substantive

director in the agency.

Dauda, who was dismissed on March 6, 2018, was also awarded N1 million against the defendant.

Not satisfied with his dismissal, Dauda approached the court through an originating summon filed by his counsel, Kanu Agabi, SAN.

In the suit marked NICN/

ABJ/136/201, the plaintiff joined the director- general and NIA as first and second defendants respectively.

He asked the court to determine whether the procedure adopted by the defendants in the case leading to his purported dismissal is in compliance with Article 8(1) and (2) of the National Securities Agency Act (CAPS 278) 1986.

He also asked the court to determine whether the purported letter of dismissal issued to him on March 6, 2018 is not unlawful, null and void and of no effect whatsoever.

The former acting NIA DG also asked the court to reinstate him as director; and order for the payment of his salaries and other entitlements from the date of his unlawful dismissal to the date of his reinstatement

By Kunle Olasammi