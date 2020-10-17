Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed has urged the media to use it’s reportage in uniting Nigerians in the face of the series of protest against police brutality in the country.

According to him, although the police has it’s limitations, the country still needs the police to maintain peace in the society.

The Governor stated this in his residence in Yelwan Duguri at Alkeleri local government area of Bauchi, shortly after casting his vote in the local government elections in the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

He noted that the country is divided as a result of the various protest across the country, hence journalists should not heatup the polity by writing sensational reports.

“Nigeria is so much divided now in the face of the ongoing protest against the SARS unit of the police.You as journalists should not aggravate the situation”.

Bala stressed the need for Journalists to unite Nigerians by disseminating the rigth information, such that will not heatup the polity.

“This local government election in the state was conducted to give the people of Bauchi the priveledge of exercising their own universal suffrage by electing their own leaders”.

“This, we have successfully done today and the people of the state, especially the grassroot are happy that we have kept our campaign promise of conducting a free and fair local government election” he said.

The Governor who casted his vote at Central Primary School in Duguri alongside the State First Lady ,Hajiya Aisha Bala Mohammed expressed satisfaction with the peaceful conduct of the election.

Bala said: “This election is in fulfilment of my promises to Nigerians that we will conduct the most credible election not because we are better but is for us to go back to the rule of law and fair of Allah.” I am so much happy that at least we are salvaging our promises.”

“So far there is no any incident I have heard this is Local government elections, the Board of SIEC was set up by my predecessor and I allowed them to continue believing that they are Bauchi state indigene and it is not about partisan exercise, but it is about making sure we go for the rule of law and those in the Commission should not be partisan.”

The Governor commended the people of the state for conducting themselves in a peaceful manner throughout the conduct of the election, assuring that his administration will bring more dividends of democracy to the people.

BY KHALID IDRIS DOYA,