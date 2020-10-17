ADVERTISEMENT

The President of the Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC), Engr. Habu Gumel has assured that team Nigeria will do well at the forthcoming Olympics scheduled for Tokyo.

Gumel who gave the assurance when he hosted the leadership of Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), FCT Chapter, at the ANOCA headquarters in Abuja, said already some athletes have qualified to represent Nigeria at the games, while some others are still on their way to qualify.

He however called on the international bodies for Federations to fix dates for the remaining qualifications series to enable proper preparations.

“Our athletes have been training. Now, we are waiting for information from international Federations that haven’t done their qualification process. We are doing everything possible to make sure that Nigerian athletes do the country proud.

“I know the Minister is always in touch with PTF to ensure Sports is fully opened in Nigeria. All we need now is the support of government and private bodies to enable all of us to perform at the highest level at the Olympics.

“I’m happy that the headquarters of ANOCA where all operations are carried out has come to stay in Nigeria. I will remain grateful to President Muhammadu Buhari and Minister of Youth and Sports development for their effort in making the building of anoca actualised,” he said.

The NOC boss also thanked the sporting media, especially FCT Chapter of SWAN, for their role in deepening sports development in the territory in particular and Nigeria at large.

Earlier, SWAN FCT Chairman, Comrade Ndubueze Chidoka, applauded sports developmental efforts of the NOC President which ensured that Nigeria was made the headquarters of ANOCA.

He enjoined the NOC President continuing to use his good office to attract more fortunes to Nigeria.