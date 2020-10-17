While many Africans wish they were raised in Europe or America, US-based Nigerian serial entrepreneur, life coach and philanthropist, Joseph James Nantomah, aka The Black Mentor, shocked majority when he proudly disclosed recently that core values learnt during his childhood in Nigeria contributed hugely to his success in the United States of America.

The Black Mentor, who reeled out self-respect, respect for elders and members of society, belief in God and hardwork as values imbibed in his early childhood in the city of Port-Harcourt in Nigeria, said he still holds those values in high esteem.

The business leader who also expressed gratitude over values learned as an adult in the US, said African nations, including Nigeria, have a lot to learn from political practices in the US.

He said: “Now, as a National Executive Member of the Republican Party as well as the Trump/Pence Campaign Committee, I have learnt to be fair and tolerant even when you are on the losing side. In the 2018 elections, the party I campaigned for lost the elections in my state, Wisconsin, and we accepted defeat without causing any havoc or problems. It is my hope that Nigerian politicians will learn from that.”

The Black Mentor adds, “I must say I feel humbled to have been a campaign member in 2018 for the then Governor of Wisconsin, Governor Scott Walker, who found and brought me into the limelight of American politics. It gave me a firm grasp of how the two major parties see things from their perspectives. I also feel honoured to have served in the capacity that I did; and also now, as a National Planning Committee Member for the current administration.”

The revered project management and real estates tycoon, has, in few years of residing in the US, been honoured by the Who is Who Professionals, the Who is Who in America, and President Donald Trump with the Presidential Honours Roll.

Nantomah also revealed he has never suffered racism in America, adding that some of his mentors who have helped him become successful have been from other races and Africa.