By Michael Oche,

Poultry farmers in Epe Area, under the auspices of the Poultry Association of Nigeria, Epe Zone, have said that their decision to donate 2,150 and 900 units of eggs to Government College, Ketu-Epe and the General Hospital, Epe, respectively, was informed by the need to create awareness on the huge nutritional benefits of egg to the individual.

Speaking after the donation, in Epe, the association’s Public Relations Officer, Bukola Bankole, described public institutions, such as schools and hospitals, as veritable ground where such enlightenment campaign could be effectively prosecuted, as the association marked this year’s World Egg DayWorld Egg Day.

She argued that besides using the Day to enlighten the public on the nutritional benefits of eggs, the association also intended to use the occasion to correct some wrongly-held notions surrounding the consumption of eggs by the elderly.

“We noticed overtime that a lot of people are not really benefitting from what egg represents in a meal. We are out to ensure and also to let people know the egg benefits in their meal.

“We decided to choose the children because we believe children have a lot of influence on their parents, especially when it comes to foodstuffs.

“If the children are aware of the benefits of eggs, they will influence their parents’ decisions in making eggs available in the home,” she stated.

The association’s General Secretary, Alhaji Chief Mustapha Okunmoyinbo, explained that the decision to include the community’s General Hospital in the association’s itinerary was informed by the need to clear some doubts about the health benefits of egg consumptions.

“Some of us believe that egg is not good for our health, but studies have shown that, regardless of one’s age, we all need egg. Doctors and scientists have proven that some patients need eggs in their diet to treat their ailment,” he stated.

Appreciating the gesture, the Vice Principal, Administration, Government College Ketu-Epe, Mr Pashida Olufemi Bamidele, noted that the gesture and the enlightenment campaign would go a long way in educating the school’s staff and students on some of the hidden benefits of egg.