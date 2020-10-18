No fewer than 92,591 candidates sat for the 2019/2020 common entrance of the National Examination Council (NECO) across 639 centres nationwide, Minister of Education, Mal Adamu Adamu, has said.

Adamu who disclosed this in Abuja yesterday while monitoring the examination in the Federal capital Territory, expressed satisfaction in the conduct of examinations while also commending the compliance of exam centres and candidates with COVID-19 guidelines and protocols adding that the government has noted area of improvement in planning for future exams.

He said the results of the common entrance exams would soon be out to make up for the first term , and bridge the gaps in studies created by pandemic-induced closure of schools.

Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry Education, Sonny Echono, said the current carrying capacity of the 104 Federal government colleges is 30,000 , noting that six new colleges were established to create more access and improve available spaces for intending candidates.

He commended the significant improvement in the numbers of registered candidates from Zamfara State which is 1,742, stating that this is the highest from the state since it creation.

Registrar of the Council, Professor Godswill Obioma, said over 280 internal monitors were recruited and were operative nationwide, to monitor the exams.

She said “26,006 candidates registered for the exams in Lagos state, 9,763 in FCT-Abuja; Anambra, 6,440; Imo State, 4781; Enugu State, 4,457; Delta State, 2,929; Niger State, 2,766; Oyo State, 2,25; Ogun State 2,600; and Kaduna, 1,197 candidates.”