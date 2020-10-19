The new Anambra Sports Stadium in Awka, would be ready to host her first game, a Community Shield encounter on December 28 this year, less than three months after work commenced at the arena.

The contractor handing the edifice, Ebi Egbe, the CEO of Monimichelle confirmed that the arena would be ready when Governor Willie Obiano paid an unscheduled visit to the site last week.

Impressed with the pace of work, Obiano commended Monimichelle, who he described as FIFA certified contractor with an impeccable track record.

Obiano said his administration is set to leave a lasting infrastructure legacy for the people of Anambra with the arena, which he noted would be world class with facilities that would take care of special people.

Egbe, while assuring the governor that he would deliver the job by the December 28, said the playing turf is the latest FIFA-approved hybrid synthetic turf with the latest revolutionary pitch cooling system with a 12-14 year wearing warranty.

Egbe stressed that the athletics track is a Full PU casted track with a minimum 14-year warranty.

“What we are installing here is the best money can buy in the athletics and football world. We are constructing an arena that all Anambrarians would be proud of and I want to thank his Excellency, Gov Obiano for giving us the opportunity to showcase what we can do,” Egbe said.

Chairman of Anambra Sports Commission, Chief Tony Oli said the Anambra Community Shield would be played at the brand-new stadium on December 28, declaring that Obiano is out to change the face of sports in the state.