The Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG), has called on the federal government to deploy its planned military exercise, Operation Crocodile Smile to forests of Sambisa, Birnin Gwari and other spots spread not against peaceful #EndSARS and #EndInsecuriyNow protesters.

The group in a statement signed by its spokesperson, Mr. Abdul-azeez Suleiman, in Abuja on Sunday, they described the operation scheduled to commence on October 20, 2020, as ill-timed and ill-advised and a deliberate and costly attempt to provoke the setting in of chaos and further instability.

According to statement, “If government wants to hear the truth, it should be told that the Army boys would do better unleashing their crocodiles on the forests of Sambisa, Birnin Gwari and other spots spread all over northern Nigeria.

“It’s quite unthoughtful for the crocodiles or whatever reptiles to be used against peaceful Nigerians who are merely exercising their civic rights as bandits, kidnappers, rapists and insurgents had make life difficult for several communities particularly in the North.

“Any attempt to further complicate the present situation by militarizing the tiny civil space, would only make the already darkened clouds hanging over the country darker.

“We are quite sure the international community would by now be alert as to where responsibility would ultimately lie in the event of the deterioration of the situation.

“The truth is that Nigerians are Ang angry, frustrated and are unlikely to condone further impunity from leaders who have clearly become a liability,” its statement.