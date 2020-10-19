By Hussaini Hammangabdo, Yola

No fewer than 31 orphans displaced by Boko Haram Insurgency have been trained on various entrepreneurship skills by the North East Humanitarian Innovation Hub (NEHIH) in Adamawa state.

The founder, Mary Igbazua, at the event said, the graduants were trained on various skill for future self-reliance.

ADVERTISEMENT

The trainees were mainly orphans from the Insurgency affected states of Borno and Yobe.

“The graduation of 31 participants from the North East Children’s Trust (NECT) .

”They were trained on various capacity building courses ranging from entrepreneurship to financial literacy.

”The training centered on website, development, leadership and personal development as well as vocational and skills acquisition training”.

The training was conducted in collaboration with North East Children’s Trust and Grow With Data Youth Foundation; all private sectors, based in Adamawa and Borno.

Nnenna Mosugu, the Executive Director of Grow With Data Foundation, said that the Boko Haram experiences in North Eastern Nigeria in the last 10 years had become an eye opener that made the organisations to team up to train the youth.

”We trained them in various entrepreneurship skills to enable them create employment opportunities for themselves” Mosugu said.

She said that the training given to the participants would help them start their own small scale businesses and improve their livelihood.

Alhaji Bako Kurna, a Trainee of the program promised to use the gesture to better his means of livelihood.