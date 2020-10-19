The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has raised the alarm over challenges affecting their business to include the multiplicity of taxes and congestion of the ports and among others.

Speaking at the end of the 23rd joint annual general meeting of MAN, Kaduna branch at the weekend, the acting director-general, Mr. Ambrose Oruche also lamented the increase in Value Added Tax (VAT) from 5% to 7.5%, which he said is equally affecting businesses.

According to the manufacturers association, the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown had a great impact on their activities, while commending government for allowing movement of essential goods while the lockdown lasted.

“COVID-19 did not only affect manufacturers, it affected

almost all businesses, it is a global pandemic not limited to Nigeria, Nigeria is not immune to the challenges that happened, but the challenge we have was that we had underlined economic challenge before COVID-19 came , so COVID now worsened the situation manufacturers are going through”.

He said though the businesses are beginning to reopen but there are still peculiar challenges that businesses are going through because there is no fund in the system for Nigerians to patronize made in Nigeria products.

He said, “The challenges we face in the agencies are, the multiplicity of taxes, port congestions are not making it easy for us to take our raw materials from the port and start producing as well as the activities of the customs and other regulatory agencies that affect us”.

