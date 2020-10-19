The People Expertise and Excellence Foundation (PEEF), Africa’s leading non-profit organisation that provides solutions to management and leadership challenges, is set to hold its fourth annual confab on Thursday, October 22.

In a statement issued at the weekend, the group stressed that the COVID-19 pandemic has revealed the vulnerability of organisations, stressing that there is an urgent need for strategic corporate leaders to inspire their organisations amid the crisis and prepare for the uncertain future driven by fast-paced digital realities.

The statement said the 4th PEEF Annual Conference, PAC, in compliance with health protocols due to the pandemic, would be entirely free via Zoom.

The one-day confab, which has the theme, “Strategic Leadership for Economic Rejuvenation,” is expected to address many of the contemporary existential challenges facing organisations.

Key topics to be covered during the virtual programme include planning for the economic environment post-COVID 19; inclusive growth for sustainable national development; leading and managing the virtual workplace; nurturing and harnessing diaspora talent for national development; and business process re-engineering in an uncertain time.

“Being a leading foundation in Africa, and with an impressive track record of providing pragmatic solutions, PEEF urges interested delegates to take the limited remaining slots and register at https://peef-sdg-org.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_GRlE6D0pRCWorbICf6yDsA

“In the past, the foundation successfully organised confabs that inspired many. If you attended one, you probably would not want to miss the forthcoming one,” it stated.

It further listed the themes of past PEEF confabs to include: Framing Strategic Skills Management Issues for Accelerated Development in Transportation Sector, which took place on March 28, 2017; Education versus Reality: Bridging the Gap between the Education Systems and the Real World, held on October 18, 2018; and the third PEEF confab theme which was – Universal Health Coverage in Nigeria: Challenges and Expectations, that took place on October 31, 2019.

“Due to the current situation in Nigeria and the whole world, the forthcoming 4th PEEF annual confab seeks to sensitise participants on the fundamentals of economic rejuvenation post-COVID 19.

“The confab comes at a time when almost every organisation is finding ways of slowly reviving operations to ensure long term strategic goals can still be achieved effectively and efficiently amidst the devastating effects of the pandemic.

“Well, with experts and professionals drawn from reputable organisations in Nigeria, Europe, North America, and Asia, the focus for this impactful programme is to help share valuable insights that would help individuals and organisations to recover and even succeed despite the far-reaching effects of COVID 19.”

Speaking on the 4th PAC, Engr. Abdullah Bukar (Fellow Nigeria Society of Engineers) and the Chair of PEEF’s Board of Trustees said, “PEEF has an impressive and unparalleled track record of contributing valuable perspectives on how to accelerate the pace of nation-building.

He said, at this time of doom and gloom, during which many public and private sector organisations are experiencing existential challenges, it is critical to explore practical means of surviving and winning post COVID-19 which strategic leadership will help achieve.”

Also commenting on the confab, the PEEF’s Executive Secretary, Dr. Musa Rabiu said: “Businesses, organisations, and other stakeholders, including the government, need robust strategies for mitigating the effects of the pandemic.

He said the confab is timely as it will offer delegates relevant and critical insights that will help public and private sector leaders during and after the COVID 19”.

The keynote speaker for the event, Mark Simmonds said: “Nigeria’s entrepreneurial flair and strategic leadership thinking must come to the fore to deliver a successful and economically diverse future post-Covid19, stressing that the pandemic has not only created challenges but also opportunities for both the public and private sectors to advance economically and socially. “Nigeria has a duty to lead the way in Africa”, he added.

Some of the confirmed speakers include: Former Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice of Nigeria and Founder of Bayo Ojo & Co., Chief Bayo Oyo; former Governor, Anambra State, Mr. Peter Gregory Obi; and Simmonds, who is a former Foreign & Commonwealth Office Minister with responsibilities for Africa, The Caribbean, Overseas Territories, International Energy & Conflict Prevention, Former member of UK Parliament for 14 years.

Others are Prof. Muhammad Ali Pate, former Minister of Health of Nigeria and Global Director, Health, Nutrition and Population (HNP), Global Practice of the World Bank; Prof. Pat Utomi, renowned political-economist and entrepreneurship scholar, Elisa Salazar Chukuma – Principal Talent Acquisition Consultant, Africa; Dr. Aminu Gamawa, Commissioner for Budget & Economic Development in Nigeria, and Aliu Akoshile, publisher of NatureNews.Africa and former Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief of Nigeria’s Daily Times newspaper.