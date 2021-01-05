Former governor and vice presidential candidate of PDP in the 2019 election, Mr Peter Obi, has predicted a tough battle for PDP ahead of the Anambra State governorship election.

Obi who stated this yesterday during a meeting of PDP South East zonal working committee in Anambra State advised party members to embark on a vigorous mobilisation of support for the party across the grassroots ahead of the poll.

He particularly advised all PDP aspirants for the governorship election to commence grassroots mobilisation rather than concentrating on wooing delegates at the governorship primaries.

He added that it would be a waste of resources for whoever emerges as party candidate to fail the governorship election proper.

The former two-term governor of Anambra State under the incumbent All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), said Anambra is a PDP state but the conduct of party stakeholders was responsible for its inability to win the governorship seat which it lost in the 2003 polls.

“PDP has the potential to win the governorship of Anambra State, but potential is not win”, Obi stated.

He charged the leadership of the party in the 326 wards of the state to ensure that the party has a register of at least 500 bonafide members who are committed PDP members, stating that unless the party has committed supporters the coming guber poll in the state would be tough for the party to win.