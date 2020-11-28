By Francis Okoye, Maiduguri

The Northeast Governors’ Forum have noted with dismay that despite the challenges of development especially the infrastructural deficit in the Northeast, the 2021 proposed budget made provision for only N45.32 billion for capital projects in the sub-region.

This according to the forum represents a paltry 0.35 per cent out of the proposed N13.02 trillion , which means that Northeast is highly short changed in the budget.

ADVERTISEMENT

This was contained in 13 points resolutions made yesterday by the forum and signed by its chairman Prof Babagana Umara Zulum of Borno State, after their third meeting which was held in Yola, the Adamawa State capital.

The Northeast Governors Forum (NEGF), comprising of the governors of Adamawa, Bauchi, Borno, Gombe, Taraba and Yobe states, held its third meeting in Yola, Adamawa State. It deliberated on the common challenges facing the sub-region and resolved as follows:

Advertisements

“The forum, noted that there is relative improvement in the security situation in the sub-region. However, the activities of boko haram, bandits, cattle rustlers and kidnappers are still constituting a threat to sustainable development. While the forum commends the effort of the security agencies in the sub-region, it agreed to strengthen community policing and action to complement their efforts.”