President Muhammadu Buhari has forwarded the Finance Bill, 2020 to the National Assembly, seeking its expeditious passage into law to aid the implementation of the proposed 2021 budget.

Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, read the President’s letter at plenary on Tuesday morning.

Buhari’s transmission of the Bill to the lawmakers was done pursuant to Sections 58 and 59 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

The Bill is proposing key reforms to taxation and Customs among other far-reaching decisions against the backdrop of the international oil price decline and effects of COVID-19 pandemic.

Details later…