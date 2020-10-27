BY BODE GBADEBO, Abuja |

Members of the Senate Committee on Power were yesterday shocked over the lack of budgetary provision for the Mambilla Hydro Power Project in the 2021 Appropriation Bill presented to the National Assembly by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Consequently, the lawmakers foreclosed any hope of stable power supply in the country, going by gross underfunding of the power sector by the Federal Government.

This is as the Minister of Power, Engr. Sale Mamman, disclosed that the much-talked-about $5.8billion Mambilla Power Project was yet to take off.

The committee was also jolted by the submission of the Managing Director of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), Engr. Sule Abdulaziz, that out of the N165 Billion required for the capital project in 2020, a meager N4 Billion was approved, out of which only N3 Billion was cash-backed to the company.

These discoveries came to the fore during a 2021 budget defense session on Monday by the Ministry of Power and its agencies before the Senate Committee on Power.

Taking up the Minister on the Mambilla Power Project, the chairman of the Senate Committee, Senator Gabriel Suswam (PDP, Benue North-East), and Committee members like Senator Shaibu Lau (PDP, Taraba North), Senator Danjuma Goje (APC, Gombe Central) and Senator James Manager (PDP, Delta South) and others wondered why no fund was allocated for the project in the proposed 2021 budget.

Specifically, Senator Lau told the Committee members that despite repeated promises made on the project by the Federal Government, no access road to the project site, no any indication of site clearance talk more of possible ground-breaking regarding the critical power project.

“Nothing in the proposed 2021 budget that concerns Mambilla, showing that there is no commitment from government .

“The truth about the project going by glaring realities on ground over the last 10 years, is that Mambilla will not see the light of the day,” the Taraba lawmaker said.

The Minister in his response, admitted that the project was yet to take off even though he was still trying to convince President Buhari on it.