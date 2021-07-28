The Lady Captain of IBB International Golf and Country Club in Abuja, Mayrose Richard-Obioha says that the 2021 Children Golf Development Clinic, will unearth future stars for the country.

Richard-Obioha while speaking during the opening ceremony of the clinic being organised by the Vice Lady captain, IBB International Golf & Country Club, Abuja Joy Obande Ikwue noted that the clinic is geared at raising the Future Champions of Golf”.

she also noted that the clinic will also serve as a selection process of who would represent the club at the forthcoming Junior Open.

We are here to train the children and pick out the future golf champions amongst them.

“We are catching them young for them to enjoy playing golf and learn etiquette so that by the time they reach the productive age, they will be one of the best leaders the country has ever produced.

“After two weeks of intensive training which will be both mental, physical and educational, we intend to select the very best amongst them who will represent the club at the forthcoming National Junior Open.

“The junior open which is a national tournament comes up a week after this particular event and will be attended by kids from all over the country,” she said.

On her part, the Vice Lady captain, IBB International Golf & Country Club, Joy Obande Ikwue, said that over 100 children were taking part in the clinic, adding that it was meant for children from ages 5 to 18.

She also commended parents for the huge turn-out of their children who are to be trained to understand the game of golf.

“We are so happy to see them turn up and I am glad they are having fun. We are trying to bring the younger ones together to make them our champions of tomorrow and we have to do this to catch them young to understand the game of golf,” she said.