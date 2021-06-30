The first phase of the 2021 Nigeria Volleyball Federation (NVBF) Premier League will kick off on Monday, July 5.

A member of the NVBF caretaker committee, Professor Olatunde Morakinyo, who disclosed this said the first phase of the league would take place from Monday, July 5 to 18 at the indoor sports complex of the University of Ilorin, Kwara.

He stated that the total number of the participating teams will be ascertained during the arrival date of the Premier League.

“The Nigeria Volleyball Federation is very much prepared and secured the venue for the first phase of the 2021 Nigeria Volleyball Premier League.

“So far, not all the teams have indicated interest but we believe by the time the arrival date comes all the teams will converge in Ilorin. The Premier League teams ought to be 10 and we know they will all participate in the league.”

The Human Kinetics professor told volleyball fans to expect explosive and high levels of volleyball when the Premier league is underway.

“Nigerians should expect a better display of volleyball knowing the caliber of teams participating in the first phase. It is going to be off high standard and the spectators will enjoy every minute of the games”.