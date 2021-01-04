As the world celebrates yet another New Year, SALIFU USMAN and OLAWALE AYENI encapsulate the viewpoint of Nigeria’s sports in 2021

With little or nothing to celebrate in the just ended 2020 due to the devastating effects of the deadly coronavirus on global sports, Nigerians with favoritism for the sector are eagerly anticipating a turn around that would wipe their tears in the brand New Year.

Nigeria is a country of estimated 200 million citizens with a burgeoning middle class and a young population, 70% of who are between the ages of 18 and 30 years. Sports offers a prospect for the Nigeria nation as a whole because nothing galvanizes its citizens more than sports. It is the only national endeavour which every Nigerian supports without thought to tribal, ethnic, regional or political sentiments.

Therefore, the potentials of the sports to drive future economic growth and youth empowerment cannot be overemphasized. But over the years this has been hampered by lack of investment and structures to the extent that sports in Nigeria has been reduced to annotation, with emphasis being placed on participation at events, as opposed to its business and revenue generating potentials.

Sports development in Nigeria is still largely government dominated with corporate involvement in the sector is seen from the standpoints of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), despite the remarkable growth in global sports financing and the centrality of sports business and marketing that forces corporate organisations in developed countries to compete for sports properties and investments.

It is a known fact that unless the private sector decides to inject its energy and funds into sports in Nigeria, the sector will continue to operate on the abysmal level in the New Year and beyond. Football, which seems to see the bulk of funding, is even losing out because most of the club sides are owned by state governments, who are finding it extremely hard to pay monthly wages to civil servants.

In accordance with one of the rules of growth and consolidation by corporate citizenry the world over, a key strategy has always been to seek for major problems in the society and provide solutions to them using business models. Sports provides such a platform but the challenge has always been how to engage the interest of

the private sector from a business point of view whilst also tapping into the business side to perform a social development function geared towards developing the potentials of the youth of the country. This is where the new National Sports Industry Policy (NSIP) draft mapped out by the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, comes handy.

The NSIP is aimed at leveraging Nigeria’s remarkable sporting talent, passion, interest and excellence to advance and navigate diplomatic relations, and more importantly, generate employment, create jobs, increase government revenue, and bolster the economy. The NSIP also identifies four (4) key trigger factors essential to realizing these aims – Infrastructure, Incentives, Investment and Policy (popularly christened the 3 ‘I’s & 1 ‘P’).

Following the presentation of the draft NSIP, the much-talked-about paradigm shift in the sporting mindset from mere recreation to an emergent major business sector of the economy appears to have found a suitable

takeoff tarmac.

A private sector driven sports industry would ensure the commitment to the required investment to deliver on the potentials of the sports industry to add value to the Nigerian economy, whilst also assisting the government in its core objectives of social integration, economic empowerment and youth engagement.

With almost every planned sporting event in 2020 shifted to this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Nigeria’s 2021 sports calendar will kick with the 20th National Sports Festival tagged ‘Edo 2020 Games’ that suffered postponement like the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games is the first to captivate the attention of Nigerians as over 10,000 athletes are going to converge on the Edo State capital from January 18, 2021.

Although there are feelers that the Games may witness another postponement due to the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic creating tension with the figures released daily by the National Center for Disease Control (NCDC), it however remains on the calendar as the first major sporting events to hold in the country after the lifting of the ban on sports. While several other qualifiers for the various sports Nigeria is planning to

participate in will be having their qualifiers this year, Afrobasketball Championship, Olympics Games and Paralympic Games are all planned for this year.

The minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, who spoke to LEADERSHIP Weekend through his SA Media, John Joshua-Akanji, said the government will ensure sports are brought to the front burner this year.

“2021 is the year for the Olympics and the much postponed National Sports Festival, we believe that the year will be a remarkable one, trusting God that COVID-19 will get behind us and a lot of activities that were suspended

in 2020 will resumes beginning with the sports festival, the Nigerian Professional Football League which has kickoff even without the fans and hopes to see things get better. By and large, there are a lot of things in the calendar that will start to roll out as the year goes by,” he stated.

Recall, that the Minister had said that there would be no Team Nigerian contingent for sightseeing at the Tokyo Games in Japan, stressing the country will focus on preparing its athletes to compete in sports where she has a comparative advantage of excelling at the Tokyo Games.

“We need to compete with other nations to win and not to complete the numbers. We have decided to focus on 11 sports where we have a comparative advantage,” Dare declared.

On his part, the embattled Technical Director of the Athletic Federation of Nigeria (AFN), Sunday Adeleye, described 2021 as a busy year for athletics, saying early preparation and adequate funding would be the benchmark for a successful outing in any international competition for Team Nigeria.

“We have to start all over again in order to get the right results in 2021. We have to be truthful to ourselves because the outbreak of the COVD-19 crippled sporting activities in the country and most athletes have not been

training.

“As we are starting the year with the National Sports Festival, we hope to discover more athletes and which will give us a guide on what we should expect in the Olympics.

“So it’s going to be a busy year for athletics in 2021 as some many meets are lined up for Team Nigeria. We hope that all the stakeholders come together to achieve the best for the country,” Adeleye said.

However, according to national wrestling coach, Purity Akuh, the Nigeria Wrestling Federation (NWF) preparation for the Olympic qualification is in top gear, saying Nigerians should expect a more improved Team Nigeria Wrestling in 2021.

“Nigerians should expect good results from the wrestling team, we just finished the camp set up by the sports ministry due to the festive season, and we have tested our athletes and saw that they are in good shapes having worked on our tactics and that of our opponents.”.

“Recall that we are supposed to go for the Olympics qualifiers in Morocco but were postponed due to the COVID-19 to 2021. So, the federation is working hard to ensure we get more athletes qualified for the Olympics

against the last edition where only 7 athletes qualified.”

He also revealed that the African titleholder and world number one in the women’s 57kg category, Odunayo Adekuoroye (Pantera dancer) has already qualified for the Olympic Games.

“Already Odunayo Adekuoroye has qualified for the Olympics games and we have other 10 athletes who are on their way to get the qualification tickets. 2021 will be a good year for the wrestling federation as we are ready to showcase our athletes.”

On her part, 2018 Commonwealth Games 4 × 100m relay bronze medalists, Rosemary

Chukwuma, who spoke to LEADERSHIP Weekend sports from the United States, said her expectation is to qualify and represent Nigeria at the Olympics Games.

“I’m hoping that I qualify for the Tokyo Olympic Games and represent Nigeria. I am training hard to see my dreams of competing at the Olympics come through, also a podium finish is always the plan for us because that is the dream of every track and field athlete,” she said.

Chukwuma, who won gold medal in the 4 x 100m relay at the 2019 African Games added, “Again I expect that we get the COVID-19 pandemic behind us so that we can compete in world tournaments and I look forward to more opportunities in the sports world.”