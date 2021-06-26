The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has suspended the use of USSD code 55019 for checking the just released results of 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

JAMB spokesman, Dr Fabian Benjamin, said on Saturday that candidates are now expected to visit the Board’s website to access their results.

The Board stated that the new result checking process was necessitated by the current challenges associated with the USSD code 55019.

The statement reads in parts: “It has come to the attention of the Board that the result checking on USSD code 55019 is saddled with some challenges.

“Consequently, the Board hereby directs all candidates to visit JAMB portal to check for their 2021 UTME result. Each candidate is to follow this simple steps.

“Visit https://www.jamb.gov.ng, on the menu bar, click on efacility, on the page that shows up, click on UTME 2021 Main Results Notification Slip and enter your registration number and click the button Check My Result.

“Candidates can check their results from anywhere there is internet access, checking by USSD code 55019 is suspended.”