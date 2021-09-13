Nigeria’s volleyball women’s senior team demolished Senegal 3-0 (25-16, 25-18, 25-22) in their first group game at the ongoing 2021 African Seniors Nations Championship in Rwanda yesterday.

The head coach of Nigeria women’s senior team, Samuel Ajayi, who spoke to newsmen after the match, described the victory against Senegal as confidence building, saying his players played according to the match plan.

“I am excited that the players were able to play according to the match plan and I thank God that He made our first win possible.

“The last time we met at the World Cup qualifiers, the Senegalese beat us 3-2 in Lagos and this was ringing in my ear before the game and that is why we came all out in the first game.

“The win will build our confidence in the championship and I am grateful to God and the volleyball community.”

The NSCDC Coach said Nigeria will be playing against Rwanda and the crowd stating that his team can stage an upset.

“I know the match against host Rwanda is going to be very tough, their fans will come out in their numbers to cheer them but we believe with today’s win, we will build on it and provide a shocker”.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigerian ladies will today battle host Rwanda in their second group match by 12pm at the Kigali Arena.