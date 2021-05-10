Defending champions Super Falcons of Nigeria will face arch rivals Black Queens of Ghana in the first round of the 2022 African Women’s Cup of Nations (AWCON) qualifiers.
The draw ceremony held in Cairo, Egypt on Monday, pitch the west African rivals against each other in match21, while South Africa will battle Mozambique, Liberia take on Senegal, Mali v Guinea, Guinea Bissau v Mauritania, Burkina Faso v Benin, Niger v Cote d’Ivoire, Uganda v Ethiopia, Kenya v South Sudan, Eritrea v Burundi, Djibouti v Rwanda, Malawi v Zambia, Tanzania v Namibia, Zimbabwe v Eswatini, Angola v Botswana, Algeria v Sudan, Egypt v Tunisia, Equatorial Guinea v DR Congo, Sao Tome and Principe v Togo, Congo v Gabon, Central African Republic v Cameroon and Sierra Leone v Gambia
CAF Senior Manager of Women Football & Futsal Heba Sarwat conducted the draw, assisted by Egyptian footballer Nadine Ghazy. The first leg and second leg fixtures will hold between June 7th and 10th.
DRAW RESULTS
First round
M1 – Uganda v Ethiopia
M2 – Kenya v South Sudan
M3 – Eritrea v Burundi
M4 – Djibouti v Rwanda
M5 – Malawi v Zambia
M6 – Tanzania v Namibia
M7 – Zimbabwe v Eswatini
M8 – Angola v Botswana
M9 – Mozambique v South Africa
M10 – Algeria v Sudan
M11 – Egypt v Tunisia
M12 – Equatorial Guinea v DR Congo
M13 – Sao Tome and Principe v Togo
M14 – Congo v Gabon
M15 – Central African Republic v Cameroon
M16 – Sierra Leone v Gambia
M17 – Liberia v Senegal
M18 – Mali v Guinea
M19 – Guinea Bissau v Mauritania
M20 – Burkina Faso v Benin
M21 – Nigeria v Ghana
M22 – Niger v Cote d’Ivoire
Second Round
Winner M1 v Winner M2
Winner M3 v Winner M4
Winner M5 v Winner M6
Winner M7 v Winner M8
Winner M9 v Winner M10
Winner M11 v Winner M12
Winner M13 v Winner M14
Winner M15 v Winner M16
Winner M17 v Winner M18
Winner M19 v Winner M20
Winner M21 v Winner M22
Aggregate winners qualify to join hosts Morocco in the final tournament.