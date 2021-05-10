Defending champions Super Falcons of Nigeria will face arch rivals Black Queens of Ghana in the first round of the 2022 African Women’s Cup of Nations (AWCON) qualifiers.

The draw ceremony held in Cairo, Egypt on Monday, pitch the west African rivals against each other in match21, while South Africa will battle Mozambique, Liberia take on Senegal, Mali v Guinea, Guinea Bissau v Mauritania, Burkina Faso v Benin, Niger v Cote d’Ivoire, Uganda v Ethiopia, Kenya v South Sudan, Eritrea v Burundi, Djibouti v Rwanda, Malawi v Zambia, Tanzania v Namibia, Zimbabwe v Eswatini, Angola v Botswana, Algeria v Sudan, Egypt v Tunisia, Equatorial Guinea v DR Congo, Sao Tome and Principe v Togo, Congo v Gabon, Central African Republic v Cameroon and Sierra Leone v Gambia

CAF Senior Manager of Women Football & Futsal Heba Sarwat conducted the draw, assisted by Egyptian footballer Nadine Ghazy. The first leg and second leg fixtures will hold between June 7th and 10th.

DRAW RESULTS

First round

M1 – Uganda v Ethiopia

M2 – Kenya v South Sudan

M3 – Eritrea v Burundi

M4 – Djibouti v Rwanda

M5 – Malawi v Zambia

M6 – Tanzania v Namibia

M7 – Zimbabwe v Eswatini

M8 – Angola v Botswana

M9 – Mozambique v South Africa

M10 – Algeria v Sudan

M11 – Egypt v Tunisia

M12 – Equatorial Guinea v DR Congo

M13 – Sao Tome and Principe v Togo

M14 – Congo v Gabon

M15 – Central African Republic v Cameroon

M16 – Sierra Leone v Gambia

M17 – Liberia v Senegal

M18 – Mali v Guinea

M19 – Guinea Bissau v Mauritania

M20 – Burkina Faso v Benin

M21 – Nigeria v Ghana

M22 – Niger v Cote d’Ivoire

Second Round

Winner M1 v Winner M2

Winner M3 v Winner M4

Winner M5 v Winner M6

Winner M7 v Winner M8

Winner M9 v Winner M10

Winner M11 v Winner M12

Winner M13 v Winner M14

Winner M15 v Winner M16

Winner M17 v Winner M18

Winner M19 v Winner M20

Winner M21 v Winner M22

Aggregate winners qualify to join hosts Morocco in the final tournament.