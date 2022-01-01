Kwara State governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, on Saturday, assured the people of the state of his administration’s commitment to implementing projects and programmes that will boost inclusive growth.

He also restated his administration’s commitment to churning out of programmes and policies that will further reduce poverty and create a better environment for sustainable job opportunities in the state.

In a statement heralding the New Year, the governor said the administration’s Budget of Sustained Reformation for Inclusive Growth for 2022 has been designed to double down on the achievements and reforms in the education sector, health care, workers’ welfare, water supply, ease of doing business, safety net for the poor, access roads within the metropolis and across the state, and improved investments and partnership with the security agencies, civic community, and the traditional institutions to guarantee safety of lives and properties.

“At the dawn of 2022. I call on our people to continue to support the administration’s policies and programmes to place Kwara on the path of sustainable growth.

“Our major selling point has been peace and tranquility, and I urge that we should continue to relate with one another as one people bound by a common destiny under God. This year, as always, let us watch over one another and work for a greater Kwara and Nigeria, irrespective of our differences,” the governor added.

AbdulRazaq, therefore, congratulated Kwara’s residents and Nigeria for witnessing the New Year.

