Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has registered over 1,837,011 candidates for the 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculations Examination (UTME). The figure is 503,334 higher than the number of candidates that enrolled for the examination in 2021.

This was disclosed in the commission’s weekly bulletin, which it released yesterday in Abuja. The figure is above the total number of candidates registered in 2021, when over 1,338,687 candidates were registered for the annual matriculation examination.

The registration for this year’s examination was held between February 19 and March 26, 2022. It stated that “A total of 1,837, 011 candidates registered as at Saturday, 26th March, 2022.”

In a related development, the board said it had paid over N238.105 million to Computer Based Test (CBT) centres as a fifth week service charges in the registration process.

